Parental Control Software Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Net Nanny, Blue Coat Systems

Train control and management system is a distributed control system. It provides a single point of control over all train sub systems. The system consists of computer devices and software, human machine interfaces, digital and analogue capability, and data networks. Train control and management system provides data communication interfaces to other systems and telecommunications for supporting systems operating remotely. Moreover, due to its central role in coordinating control and monitoring, this system is called the brain of the train. The train control and management system also easily integrates with the third party subsystems due to its modular design and standardized interfaces.