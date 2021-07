Pompey, N.Y. – The Empire Field Days, the largest agricultural trade show in the Northeast, returns to Onondaga County next week for the first time in 34 years. Palladino Farms and Heritage Hill Brewhouse, located at 3149 Sweet Road in Pompey, will host the event on August 3-5, which typically draws 400 vendors from around the world and at least 25,000 visitors.