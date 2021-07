Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is now in Raid: Shadow Legends, but only for a limited time. The streamer’s likeness was added to the game as a unique character obtained by taking part in the new “Ninja Hunt” event which ends in October to give people plenty of times to collect the character. Speaking to ComicBook.com in an interview about his cameo in Raid: Shadow Legends, Blevins said he was able to mold the character’s design and stats to his liking and took some inspirations from games like Dark Souls to do so.