Microfluidics Technology Market Investment Analysis | AbbottLaboratories, RaindanceTechnologies

In late 1960s, UV glue was invented, but surprisingly it took 50 years for manufacturers to unravel the UV glue potential. Back in the days, consumers were aware about limited applications of UV glue such as, using UV glue on glass, plastic and other materials. At that time, UV glue was primarily used for residential purpose. With the development in technology, several industries including medical and automotive, understood the benefit of UV glue over the time. In past few years, the UV glue sales boosted, owing to its properties like formation of strong bond when exposed to UV rays, thereby named likewise.