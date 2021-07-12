Cancel
The Best of The Anthony Gargano Show 7-12-2021

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s best of, Anthony reacts to the Italy winning the Euro Final and what happened afterwards at Wembley Stadium involving fans. Despite his homeland winning and the Phillies’ hot streak, Anthony is still in sports depression. Choonis tries his best to get Ant on the Phillies Choonis Train, but Anthony once again declines (0:00-21:32). The guys then give their thoughts on the MLB All Star Game (21:32-31:51). Ant also has a question about the United States going into the summer Olympics (31:51-45:02).

Baseball975thefanatic.com

The Best of The John Kincade Show 7-16-2021

In today’s best of, John opens the show claiming today as Phillies RE-Opening Day. He then asks whether or not Conor McGregor committed fraud this past weekend (0:00-23:49). John also isn’t buying into the blind optimism when it comes to this upcoming Eagles season (23:49-45:54).
NBA975thefanatic.com

The Best of The Mike Missanelli Show 7-16-21

Today on the Best of The Mike Missanelli Show, Tyrone’s open We are speaking in absolutes on this Friday. What is your absolute on what needs to be done with the Sixers? Especially, with the word out there now that Damian Lillard wants a trade out of Portland (00:00-12:38) Brian Westbrook joins the show for his weekly segment. (12:38-54:36)
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Bringing Back ‘Several’ Fired Names

WWE and Vince McMahon have let go several major, shocking names during the course of this year. However, could some of those currently ex-talents re-emerge back into the WWE Universe? According to a new report by Fightful Select, ‘several people’ who were fired by WWE this past year were apparently told that there is a “good chance they could be brought back” In addition to various superstars, WWE fired several backstage and personnel names as well. Could future WWE shows be ‘in jeopardy’?
MLB975thefanatic.com

The Best of Tyler Zulli 7-18-2021

Tyler wonders if the national media is buying into the Eagles more than Philadelphia is. The show also discusses some trade targets for the Phillies at the deadline.
MLBtheScore

Benches clear after Abreu hit in head with 96-mph pitch

Benches cleared between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians on Friday after James Karinchak hit Jose Abreu in the head with a 96-mph pitch. Abreu dropped to the ground and appeared dazed before being held up by teammates and checked out by a trainer. White Sox manager Tony La...
Baseball975thefanatic.com

The Best of Rob Maaddi 7-25-2021

Rob bids farewell in his final show for 97.5 The Fantatic. He discusses Deshaun Watson trade rumors, Phillies trade deadline, and the best retirement speeches of all time.
NHL975thefanatic.com

The Best of Hunter Brody 7-25-2021

Hunter starts off the show reacting to the news of cornerback Steven Nelson signing with the Eagles on a one year deal. Former NHLer Colby Cohen joins the show to discuss the Flyers’ recent moves. Philadelphia Inquirer’s Scott Lauber joins Brodes to discuss the Phillies’ plans ahead of Friday’s trade deadline.
NHL975thefanatic.com

The Newest Members of the Philadelphia Flyers

NHL Free Agency officially opens at noon today (Wednesday depending on when you see this) but news has already leaked out with some of the moves the Flyers are going to make when it opens up. The Flyers have had a VERY busy week and here are the Flyers have already added 3 defensemen and a winger SO FAR. More moves are soon to come, the Flyers are likely to add a backup goalie and some depth. But here are the moves as of Wednesday morning.
MLB975thefanatic.com

Phillies Trade For Tyler Anderson Falls Through

The Phillies seemed to have an agreement on Tuesday with the Pirates for left handed starter Tyler Anderson, but instead of Anderson joining the rotation Anderson joins the likes of Frank Gore, Maikel Bridges, and Shea Webber as “former Philly athletes.” Because when the deal fell through because of medical concerns in one of the prospects going over to Pittsburgh, the Mariners jumped in and ripped Anderson out of a Phillies jersey.
Sports975thefanatic.com

Beers With Bob 7-28-2021

Bob and Andrew broadcast from Live Casino and Hotel!. The man who revolutionized what great Philadelphia sports radio is all about and in the process turned PM drive-time talk radio on its head, Mike Missanelli, can be heard on the Fanatic weekdays from 2-6pm. For over a decade on the Fanatic, Mike’s sports acumen, witty pop-cultural references and overall fun persona are just a […]
NBA975thefanatic.com

Devon Givens 7-28-2021

One day before the NBA Draft, Devon wants to know if you believe that Ben Simmons will still be with the Sixers at the end of tomorrow night?
NHL975thefanatic.com

Chuck Fletcher Talks Flyers Free Agent Moves

The Flyers have been VERY active in the past week, reworking their defense and prioritizing leadership. Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher joined the John Kincade Show to discuss some of the moves that the Flyers made this week. When he was asked about bringing in a lot of players who have, at one point, wore the “A” on their sweater Chuck admitted that was a priority.

