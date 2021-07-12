The Best of The Anthony Gargano Show 7-12-2021

NHL Free Agency officially opens at noon today (Wednesday depending on when you see this) but news has already leaked out with some of the moves the Flyers are going to make when it opens up. The Flyers have had a VERY busy week and here are the Flyers have already added 3 defensemen and a winger SO FAR. More moves are soon to come, the Flyers are likely to add a backup goalie and some depth. But here are the moves as of Wednesday morning.