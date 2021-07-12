The Best of The Anthony Gargano Show 7-12-2021
In today’s best of, Anthony reacts to the Italy winning the Euro Final and what happened afterwards at Wembley Stadium involving fans. Despite his homeland winning and the Phillies’ hot streak, Anthony is still in sports depression. Choonis tries his best to get Ant on the Phillies Choonis Train, but Anthony once again declines (0:00-21:32). The guys then give their thoughts on the MLB All Star Game (21:32-31:51). Ant also has a question about the United States going into the summer Olympics (31:51-45:02).975thefanatic.com
Comments / 0