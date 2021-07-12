Woman arrested in attempted robbery

A 29-year-old Neshannock Avenue woman was arrested Sunday in connection with an attempted robbery and retail theft, both in Union Township. Union Township police said the woman, who had yet to be charged Sunday afternoon, was arrested after she reportedly attempted to rob the Dollar General on West State Street in Union Township. A clerk told police the woman approached the counter Saturday evening, pretended to have a weapon and demanded cash from the register. The clerk told police that after she advised the woman that she could not open the register, the woman asked, "Is this job really worth your life?" then punched the clerk in the head before fleeing on foot.