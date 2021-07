Erling Haaland has said that he is looking forward to working with Marco Rose at Borussia Dortmund this season. Erling Haaland’s future has been the subject of a lot of speculation in recent months, with Chelsea reportedly interested in signing him this summer. But the BVB bosses remain adamant that he is not for sale. And the striker has dropped another big hint that he will stay with the Black and Yellows for the upcoming season.