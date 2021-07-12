Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Data Centre Virtualization Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028: Red Hat Inc., Amazon Web Services, VMware Inc

atlantanews.net
 19 days ago

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Data Centre Virtualization market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Red Hat Inc., Amazon Web Services, VMware Inc., HCL Technologies, Cisco, HPE, SAP SE, Citrix, Fujitsu, IBM, Microsoft, AT&T, VMware, Dell Corporation.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Web Services#Data Virtualization#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Red Hat Inc#Jcmr#Vmware Inc#Hcl Technologies#Hpe#Sap Se#Citrix#Fujitsu#Ibm#At T#Dell Corporation#Usd Xx#Bloomberg Businessweek#Factiva#Onesource
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
AWS
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Markets
News Break
Cisco
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Software
Country
China
Related
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Virtualized RAN Market Growth Overview on Top Key Companies | Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Juniper Networks Inc. Microchip Technology Inc., NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Red Hat, Inc, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies co. Ltd

The global Virtualized RAN industry continues to be a powerful growth engine for economies across the world. But the micro, small, medium, large enterprises, and all the market participants need deep insight and knowledge about the future roadmap, the constraints, investment opportunities, and more to sustain the rapidly changing business environment and compete with the new entrants and other market players. This market report provides the best, reliable, and expert validated industry-specific insights to help market participants formulate well-informed decisions. It provides much knowledge on the contributions made by the micro, small, medium, and large in terms of employment and GDP growth.
Healthsoutharkansassun.com

Amazon Web Services introduced AWS for Health!

AWS for Health is being introduced this week by Amazon Web Services, a range of services aimed at helping life science and healthcare organizations reach their goals. In the blog post on Thursday, Patrick Combes, director, head of technology – healthcare and life sciences at AWS, wrote, “AWS for Health provides proven and easily accessible capabilities that help organizations increase the pace of innovation, unlock the potential of health data, and develop more personalized approaches to therapeutic development and care. AWS for Health simplifies the process for healthcare and life-science enterprises and innovative startups to identify industry-leading, cloud-based solutions across 16 critical solution areas in healthcare, genomics, and biopharma.”
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

China Virtual Goods and Services Market 2021-2025 Segmentation by Types, Regions, Applications and Key Players- Fulu Holdings Limited, Tencent Holdings Limited, Kaixin001, iQIYI Inc

The report entitled “China Virtual Goods and Services Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of the virtual goods and services market in China including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of China virtual goods and services market by value, by industry and includes segment analysis as well.
Softwaremurphyshockeylaw.net

Identity Management and Control Market is Booming Massively by 2026 with Top Key players like Dell Software, Oracle, IBM, Amazon Web Services

Identity Management and Control Market ( 2021 Updated ) The Global Identity Management and Control Market report provides information about the Global industry, including valuable facts and figures. This research study explores the Global Market in detail such as industry chain structures, raw material suppliers, with manufacturing The Identity Management and Control Sales market examines the primary segments of the scale of the market. This intelligent study provides historical data from 2015 alongside a forecast from 2021 to 2026.
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Hardware as a Service Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Top Players - Navitas Lease Corp. ,Ingram Micro ,Design Data Systems, Inc.

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Hardware as a Service Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Hardware as a Service market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Instant Coffee Powder Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | AMT Coffee, Inter Natural Foods, Keurig Green Mountain

The latest research on "Global Instant Coffee Powder Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Electronicshoustonmirror.com

Haptic Technology Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Senseg, Synaptics, Precision Microdrives

Haptic Technology refers to technology that interfaces the user with a virtual environment via the sense of touch by applying forces, vibrations, and/or motions to the user. It stimulates tactile sensation using tactile or forces feedback mechanisms. It usually deals with tactile feedback which recreates the sense of touch by applying force, vibrations, or motion to the user. As per the sources, by 2022, the haptic technology for smartphones and small consumer devices will reach USD 20 billion. Future applications using haptic technology include holographic interaction, biometric haptic, and e-commerce. Although haptics technology is still in its nascent stage, it has immense potential to bring about drastic improvements in human interactions with the virtual world. With an increase in investments in advanced technologies the adoption of haptics will revolutionize the world.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Serverless Architecture Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Serverless Architecture Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Costume Jewellery Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Swarovski, BaubleBar, The Colibri

HTF MI recently introduced a survey analysis on Global Costume Jewellery Market. The ultimate purpose of this research study is to provide consumer goods and retail companies with the global and local insights about specific behaviours and preferences of their target audience / consumers in Costume Jewellery Industry. By providing insights on market maker i.e different customer segments, companies can tailor their business strategies for maximum success. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are Billig Jewelers Inc., Gianni Versace S.p.A., H. Stern Com. & Ind. S.A., Cartier, Prasa, Buckley London, Swarovski Group, Channel S.A., Stuller Inc., Avon Product Inc., H & M, DCK Concessions, PANDORA A/S, Giorgio Armani S.p.A, Gucci Group NV, Zara, Yurman Design, Inc., BaubleBar Inc., The Colibri Group, Swank Inc. & LOUIS VUITTON.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

QUODD's Proprietary Market Data 'QUODD Funds' Now Available Via Amazon Web Services

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QUODD Financial Information Services ("QUODD"), a business unit of Financeware, a NewSpring Holdings platform company, has announced that its proprietary data set of Daily Bond Fund and Money Market Interest Rates, QUODD Funds, is now available via Amazon Web Services (AWS). This increased distribution comes on the heels of QUODD's investments in its technology team and digital innovation enhancements for front, middle and back office wealth ecosystem.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Healthcare Finance Solutions Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | Stryker, Siemens Financial Services, Gemino Healthcare Finance, Commerce Bankshares

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Healthcare Finance Solutions Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Commerce Bankshares, Inc., Stryker, Oxford Finance LLC, Siemens Financial Services, Inc., Gemino Healthcare Finance, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., TCF Capital Solutions & CIT Group, Inc. etc.
Softwaretheregister.com

Red Hat buddies up with Nutanix to provide an escape route from VMware

Red Hat is collaborating with Nutanix to make OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux a fully supported solution on the Nutanix native virtualization platform, AHV. The new agreement provides for Red Hat OpenShift, its Kubernetes distribution, to be the Nutanix "preferred choice" for Kubernetes on Nutanix, and for Nutanix HCI to be fully supported by Red Hat for deploying Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and OpenShift. The Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor (AHV) will now be certified by Red Hat for RHEL and OpenShift.
Softwareaithority.com

JupiterOne Integrations Increase Value and Context for Cyber Assets

AWS, Cobalt, & PagerDuty Solutions Extend the JupiterOne Security Platform. JupiterOne, a provider of cyber asset management and governance solutions, announced three new industry integrations to extend support for JupiterOne’s security platform, including Cobalt, PagerDuty, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). With these strategic integrations, JupiterOne customers gain visibility across their...
Softwaresdxcentral.com

Red Hat Nuzzles Nutanix to Vex VMware Velocity

Red Hat and Nutanix are cozying up to make it easier for their respective customers to tap into their joint hybrid-cloud focused offerings. The move is predicated on vocal demand from customers and allows both to better target rivals like VMware. The new link has both vendors giving “preferred” status...
Softwaregetmarketreport.com

Global Version Control Systems Market 2021 Key Vendors – Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Perforce Software, Codice Software

MarketQuest.biz has introduced the addition of a new report entitled Global Version Control Systems Market 2021 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 includes the regional and global market facts, which is estimated to acquire moneymaking valuation over the forecast length from 2021 to 2027. The file explains the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global Version Control Systems enterprise developments are.
Businesssiliconangle.com

SAP will bring more software services to Google Cloud through expanded alliance

Google LLC’s cloud business and SAP SE today announced that they’re expanding their partnership to assist enterprises with digital transformation projects in more ways. The new collaboration has two main components. First, the search giant will partner with SAP on Rise with SAP, a bundle of solutions provided by the latter company to help enterprises modernize their business operations. Second, SAP will make its Analytics Cloud and Data Warehouse Cloud software products available on Google Cloud.
MarketsNBC Philadelphia

Amazon Cloud Revenue Growth Accelerates to 37% in Q2

Amazon Web Services again accelerated revenue growth even as it continues to lead the market. The Amazon segment announced plans to build data centers in Israel and the United Arab Emirates in the quarter. Amazon said Thursday that revenue from its cloud-computing business grew 37% year over year in the...
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Big Data Technology & Services Market to See Stunning Growth | Microsoft, IBM, Oracle

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Big Data Technology & Services Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Big Data Technology & Services market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy