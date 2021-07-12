Data Centre Virtualization Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028: Red Hat Inc., Amazon Web Services, VMware Inc

Haptic Technology refers to technology that interfaces the user with a virtual environment via the sense of touch by applying forces, vibrations, and/or motions to the user. It stimulates tactile sensation using tactile or forces feedback mechanisms. It usually deals with tactile feedback which recreates the sense of touch by applying force, vibrations, or motion to the user. As per the sources, by 2022, the haptic technology for smartphones and small consumer devices will reach USD 20 billion. Future applications using haptic technology include holographic interaction, biometric haptic, and e-commerce. Although haptics technology is still in its nascent stage, it has immense potential to bring about drastic improvements in human interactions with the virtual world. With an increase in investments in advanced technologies the adoption of haptics will revolutionize the world.