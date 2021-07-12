Letter H Worksheets Free Kids Printables

I recently stopped in at a local Battle Ground burger joint to have lunch with a buddy. My total came to $8.88 so I gave the 18-year-old behind the cash register a $20 dollar bill and then emptied my pocket of change, which came to another 88 cents. Sum total of $20.88. The computer was down so he had to do the math in his head. He started counting on his fingers, but gave up and then decided to confer with a colleague, the guy making the french fries, what the proper change should be. They compared tattoos for a while and decided the best course of action was to kick the problem upstairs to the manager. She also was stumped as to what the change should be. I had to tell them what the change was, but I could have told them “the change is $97” and they probably would have forked it over. No doubt the owner of this location is going over his adding machine tapes every night trying to figure out why he is losing money.