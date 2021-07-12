Finnair Set to Launch Long-Haul Services From Stockholm Arlanda

Europe is a usual hotspot for tourism and leisure travel during the summer holiday travel season, but this summer is different than the previous years. Many countries that are usually major attractions for tourists across the continent have reopened their borders earlier in the summer, and several airlines resumed flight operations to rebuild route networks and increase connectivity. The U.K., however, remains closed, but its long-lasting, stringent border closure is on the verge of reopening on Aug. 2, and in response, United announced its proposal to operate more transatlantic flights to accommodate both business and leisure travelers.