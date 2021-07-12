Finnair Set to Launch Long-Haul Services From Stockholm Arlanda
Although in recent times bilateral agreements have become largely less restrictive, there have been relatively few attempts on behalf of legacy carriers to take advantage of market opportunities outside their traditional home market. That is why the latest announcement coming from Finnair is a breath of fresh air in the aviation market, bringing a glimmer of hope in a generally bleak situation still heavily stifled by pandemic restrictions.airlinegeeks.com
