After a tumultuous 2021 for BPM Festival, it’s exciting to see this newly released information. The festival is returning back in 2022! It is set to make its return back to Tamarindo, Costa Rica from January 12th-18th. This will be the second year the festival is being held in the tropical location. The week will be full of unreal house and techno parties from our most favorite creatives in the game. We’ll break it all down for you below: