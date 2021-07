Exxon Mobil reported a significantly improved set of results today as the company reaped the benefits of higher prices as the global economy reopens. The oil and gas giant reported earnings of $4.69 billion in the second quarter, turning from the $1.08 billion loss the year before and almost doubling from what was booked in the first quarter amid rising prices. It also generated over $9.6 billion worth of cashflow, enough to fund its dividend, investments and cut debt, having made just $43 million the year before.