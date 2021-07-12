Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Anthony Gargano Show 7-12-2021

975thefanatic.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on The Anthony Gargano Show, Anthony reacts to the Italy winning the Euro Final and what happened afterwards at Wembley Stadium involving fans. Despite his homeland winning and the Phillies’ hot streak, Anthony is still in sports depression. Choonis tries his best to get Ant on the Phillies Choonis Train, but Anthony once again declines (0:00-43:55). Despite being in sports misery, Anthony did feel a glimpse of happiness this weekend while watching a Baldy Breakdown. The guys then give their thoughts on the MLB All Star Game and the Phillies’ Covid situation (43:55-1:28:52). Ant has a question about the United States going into the summer Olympics. The show discusses Anthony Mackie’s shot at Ben Simmons during this weekend’s ESPYs (1:28:52-2:13:58). The guys then take a look at the Phillies upcoming schedule post All Star break. Anthony takes a look at the Phillies’ first round draft history to finish out the show (2:13:58-2:58:02).

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Ben Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAYardbarker

Ben Simmons And All The Girls He's Had A Relationship With

Ben Simmons has dated gorgeous women during his NBA career. The player has very good taste, and nobody can deny that. Criticized as he is for his shooting struggles, Ben doesn't miss off the court. The Philadelphia 76ers point guard has been spotted with beautiful women since he entered the league, and that hasn't stopped.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant On Ben Simmons In 2019: “He’s Got To Get A Jump Shot...Because If Not, He Will Regret It When His Career Is Over.’’

Ben Simmons has been under heavy scrutiny over the last few months. Since the Philadelphia 76ers suffered a shock second-round exit in the NBA Playoffs, basketball fans have questioned Simmons' ability to be a superstar in the league. The biggest complaint surrounding Simmons is his weaknesses as an offensive player. Simmons had a poor showing on the offensive end of the court during the series against Atlanta.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Trade Rumors: San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Turned Down Potential Trade For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is one of the most talked-about players in the NBA right now when it comes to trade rumors. The 76ers' All-Star has been the subject of heavy criticisms over the last few months after his poor showing during the NBA Playoffs. Despite having a strong performance during the regular season, where he was a strong contender to win the Defensive Player Of The Year, Simmons' time in Philly may be up.
NBAarcamax.com

David Murphy: Ben Simmons trade rumors: Sixers should be thinking much bigger than Bagley and Hield

PHILADELPHIA — There’s an easy litmus test that Daryl Morey will be using when evaluating trade offers for Ben Simmons. The rest of us would be wise to use it, too. If the deal in question had been completed before the Sixers’ playoff series against the Hawks, would they have been in an equal or better position to win? In other words, does this deal make the Sixers a better team, a worse team, or a different but equal team?
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Bradley Beal News

On Thursday afternoon, the NBA world was turned upside down by trade rumors involving a few of the biggest names in the sport. The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly wanted to trade Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in trading for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. If...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies trade news: Unexpected deal with the Pirates

The Phillies are acquiring LHP Braeden Ogle from the Pirates ahead of the trade deadline. In a stunning development, the Philadelphia Phillies have done something ahead of Friday’s 4 PM EST trade deadline. According to FanSided’s MLB Insider Robert Murray, the Phillies are acquiring a pitcher from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
MLB975thefanatic.com

Despite Yesterday’s Walk Off, The Phillies Should Still Sell

Yesterday, the Phillies had a very tumultuous day on the diamond. Following Wednesday night’s game being postponed due to a Washington Nationals COVID outbreak, the Phils and Nats faced off in a double header just ahead of today’s 4pm trade deadline. The Phillies had not officially made a trade yet; their attempted deal for Pittsburgh’s Tyler Anderson had fallen through at the last minute. This meant that the outcome of the double header could have a serious impact on what Dave Dombrowski and company would do before transactions were shut down for the remainder of the MLB season. Game 1 was fast, with 2 aces facing off in Zack Wheeler and Max Scherzer. Scherzer eventually outdueled Wheeler to help urge the Nationals to a 3-1 win in what was very possibly the veteran’s last start in a Washington uniform. Heading into game 2, the Phils were staring down the barrel of dropping 3 out of 4 to an actively selling team. Joe Girardi elected to try and use a bullpen game in the back half of the twin billing, and the strategy did not pay off. The Nationals jumped out to a 7-0 lead, and it appeared that the 2021 Phillies would be heading to market trying to unload a couple of players to actual contenders. If you’ve turned on any sports show over the past day, you know that the Phils came all the way back, capping off a miraculous comeback with a Brad Miller walk off grand slam in extra innings. It was an awesome comeback, an incredible finish, and believe it or not, the first come from behind extra innings walk off grand slam in Philadelphia Phillies franchise history.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Ever since his disappointing postseason performance with the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this year, Ben Simmons has been the focal point of NBA offseason trade rumors. When the initial rumors emerged, the Sixers made it clear that they would only accept All-Star level talent in return for Simmons. Now, it appears they’ve loosened that distinction — not by much though.
Baseball975thefanatic.com

The Best of The John Kincade Show 7-16-2021

In today’s best of, John opens the show claiming today as Phillies RE-Opening Day. He then asks whether or not Conor McGregor committed fraud this past weekend (0:00-23:49). John also isn’t buying into the blind optimism when it comes to this upcoming Eagles season (23:49-45:54).
MLB975thefanatic.com

Dodgers Trade a Reminder of Everything the Phillies Have Done Wrong

On first view you would say the Dodgers trading for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner has absolutely nothing to do with the Phillies. But I say this move says everything about why the Dodgers are one of the winningest organizations in MLB history, and the Phillies are the losingest. If the Phillies fail to make the playoffs this season it will have been a decade since they did so.
NHL975thefanatic.com

The Best of The Mike Missanelli Show 7-19-2021

Tyrone Johnson fills in for Mike Missanelli. He opens the show discussing Phillies winning 3 of 4, Flyers making a move for a top line defenseman, and his criticisms of Zach Wheeler (00:00-13:28). Taryn Hatcher of NBC Sports Philly joins the show to discuss the Flyers trade for Ryan Ellis, the upcoming expansion draft, and what move Chuck Fletcher may make next (13:38-25:37). Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer joins to discuss the Phillies with the trade deadline approaching, what we should expect them to do, and if the recent hot streak is something they can sustain (25:47-END).
MLB975thefanatic.com

Phillies Bring Back SS Freddy Galvis

The Phillies have traded for SS Freddy Galvis in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles. In return, they are sending RHP Tyler Burch to the Orioles. Freddy Galvis spent his first 6 seasons with the Phillies. He was their starting Shortstop from 2015 to 2017, before being traded to the Padres for Enyel De Los Santos.

Comments / 0

Community Policy