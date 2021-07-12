The Anthony Gargano Show 7-12-2021
Today on The Anthony Gargano Show, Anthony reacts to the Italy winning the Euro Final and what happened afterwards at Wembley Stadium involving fans. Despite his homeland winning and the Phillies’ hot streak, Anthony is still in sports depression. Choonis tries his best to get Ant on the Phillies Choonis Train, but Anthony once again declines (0:00-43:55). Despite being in sports misery, Anthony did feel a glimpse of happiness this weekend while watching a Baldy Breakdown. The guys then give their thoughts on the MLB All Star Game and the Phillies’ Covid situation (43:55-1:28:52). Ant has a question about the United States going into the summer Olympics. The show discusses Anthony Mackie’s shot at Ben Simmons during this weekend’s ESPYs (1:28:52-2:13:58). The guys then take a look at the Phillies upcoming schedule post All Star break. Anthony takes a look at the Phillies’ first round draft history to finish out the show (2:13:58-2:58:02).975thefanatic.com
