The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners leaving the Big 12 football conference obviously will put the eight remaining schools in a tough spot as to what to do next. The eight remaining schools in the Big 12 could try to band together and expand to 12, 14, or 16 teams this year to salvage what remains if this conference. Or, the Big 12 could wind up collapsing in a matter of years (at most) with the eight remaining schools leaving for other conferences.