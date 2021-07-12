Cancel
Elections

Letter: When I vote in Rye I expect to vote on issues that matter to me

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have been voting in Rye for forty-eight years and cannot remember seeing articles on the ballot that were deemed “moot (i.e. unnecessary)” because of previous actions the town had already taken, i.e. the selectman. Action that meant my vote did not matter. It did occur to me as I passed marking anything in those boxes, that this was a form of voter suppression.

