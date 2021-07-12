Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Atletico sign De Paul from Udinese for reported €35M

By Gordon Brunt
theScore
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtletico Madrid unveiled their newest signing Monday, announcing that Rodrigo de Paul has joined the club on a five-year contract. The Argentine midfielder completed his move to the reigning La Liga champions from Udinese after the Italian side agreed to a €35-million fee, according to The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano. De...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saul Niguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Udinese#Atletico Madrid#Copa America#Argentine#Italian#Guardian#Serie A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerTribal Football

Udinese chief Marino: Musso, De Paul departures can be covered

Udinese sporting director Pierpaolo Marino insists they can handle the departures of Juan Musso and Rodrigo de Paul. De Paul has left for Atletico Madrid, while Musso has moved to Atalanta. "Silvestri has delivered consistent performances in Serie A, so we won't miss Musso too much," Marino told Radio Marte.
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Here We Go: Lionel Messi-Barcelona deal imminent; Harry Kane, Jack Grealish, Richarlison face big decisions

The show is over. Euro 2020 provided enormous emotions for fans all over the world but it also gave clubs some reinforcements with key transfers completed during the competition, such as that of Memphis Depay to Barcelona, Jadon Sancho to Manchester United and Georginio Wijnaldum to Liverpool. The Copa America also ended with the triumph of Argentina, so we can now turn the page and talk about the future of the biggest players in the transfer market which will now enter its most intense phase of the summer.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Granit Xhaka Roma transfer rumor update

It’s been common knowledge for a while that Granit Xhaka is likely headed to Roma this summer. New Roma manager Jose Mourinho has spoken highly of Xhaka in the past, and Xhaka has returned the compliment to the veteran coach. Xhaka said, “Arsenal know what I want to do...it is...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

It’s Coming... to Austria: Reds Assemble for Pre-Season

Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Austria begins today, where the players will gather to prepare for the 2021-22 season. The full gallery on liverpoolfc.com shows jovial sights of players who were not involved in international football, arriving at the camp which is situated on the outskirts of Salzburg, Austria. Seen...
SoccerSB Nation

‘Definitely nothing new’, insist Borussia Dortmund as Haaland misses first preseason friendly

It’s Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Do you know where your 20-year-old superstar striker is? (Surely he’s done feeding the cows by now?) Borussia Dortmund played their first preseason friendly today, but did so without Erling Braut Haaland. It’s unclear if he was supposed to be there. (Chelsea players are coming back in a staggered fashion as well.) He was not training on the first day of preseason on Monday, which led to BVB sporting director Michael Zorc laughing off the fresh bit of €175m Chelsea speculation. Sky Deutschland added that Haaland would be back Tuesday for the game, but that has turned out to be incorrect as well.
Premier LeaguePosted by
ClutchPoints

Rui Patricio leaves Wolves to link up with Jose Mourinho at Roma

A.S. Roma complete Rui Patricio’s signing for £10m from Wolverhampton Wanderers, ending a three-year spell at Molineux. The Serie A team announced via Twitter. The Portuguese Goalkeeper has become fellow countryman and newly appointed team manager Jose Mourinho’s first signing. The keeper has made 157 appearances for the Wolves and kept 37 clean sheets, including 31 in the Premier League, and has helped the team reach the Europa League quarter-finals.
Soccerchatsports.com

Lyon ‘working on a plan’ to sign Umtiti from Barcelona - report

Samuel Umtiti’s future at Barcelona remains unclear but a new report suggests the center-back could seal a return to former club Lyon on loan. Lyon are said to be “working on a plan” to sign the World Cup winner and bring the 27-year-old back to the Ligue 1 club this summer, according to Sport.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Wolves reportedly plotting move to sign Issa Diop from West Ham

Wolves are keen to sign Issa Diop this summer according to a report from Foot Mercato. Bruno Lage absolutely must bolster his defensive ranks at Molineux before the start of next season. The Black Country outfit conceded a huge 52 goals in 38 Premier League games last season. And it...
SoccerTribal Football

Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: We need consistency from Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone admits he wants to see more "consistency" from Joao Felix this new season. The Portugal attacker had an indifferent past season with the LaLiga champions. Simeone told AS: "We are all waiting for the consistency of João Félix. It is very unfair to wait for...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Atletico Madrid fullback Trippier confident signing for Man Utd

Atletico Madrid fullback Kieran Trippier is confident signing for Manchester United. The Manchester Evening News says Bury-born Trippier, 30, has made arrangements to permanently relocate to Manchester and sources insist he is confident a transfer to United will materialise. Trippier has entered the last year of his Atletico deal and...
UEFAintothecalderon.com

Club Atletico de Madrid Juvenil: One of the Best Youth Teams In Spain

Sooner or later, the first weekend of September will arrive. Players trained in the world’s finest facilities, the world’s best underage players, and teenage phenoms will lace up their cleats and play in the youth version of LaLiga. It’s intense, pacey, and physical. Its champions have usually gone on to have quiet, okay careers in Europe. Scouts tune in, eyes firmly attached to the games. It’s the Division de Honor Juvenil de Futbol.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

A lack of signings may make Real Madrid fall behind Barcelona and Atletico

Life is hard for a Real Madrid fan at the moment. Right now, we’re looking at almost every big club make moves in the transfer market. Manchester United bought Sancho and are on the verge of signing Real Madrid’s very own Raphael Varane. PSG signed two former Real Madrid players in Achraf Hakimi and captain Sergio Ramos. You already know clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea will be making some signings at some point. After all, the transfer window has just started.
Premier Leagueworldsoccer.com

Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United. Here’s your daily round-up of transfer gossip from World Soccer. While it’s not been a bad few weeks for Manchester United, the Red Devils won’t be too pleased to see Paul Pogba’s name back in the gossip columns. In the same way the Red Devils lost the midfielder on a free transfer nine years ago, there’s the potential for it to happen again. According to the Mirror, Mauricio Pochettino is keen to bring the midfielder to Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 giants believe £50 million would be enough to tempt the Red Devils into business. However, if they were to wait a year, they could sign him for free next summer. Although he was a key player for United in 2020-21, the club’s hierarchy may be unwilling to take that sort of risk again. Of course, they could gamble on him signing a new deal before next summer, but that’s by no means guaranteed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy