It goes without saying that if you want to compete at the highest level of college football, you must have a staff that knows how the effectively sell the best of the best to play for your program. Look no further than schools among the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia -- among others -- to see who has the recruiting game figured out, but plenty of other programs have been able to make strides, whether it be a staff-wide effort or an individual or two that knows how to win those key off-the-field battles.