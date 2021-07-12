Step Back in Time: Tuesday, July 13, 2021

COOPERSTOWN — Tim Wiles says many fans of baseball history have a fantasy about going back in time to an event such as Babe Ruth’s supposed called home run. Wiles’ wish would be return to the first time the poem “Casey At the Bat” was read to a crowd in 1888 including members of the New York Giants and the Chicago White Stockings — nine of whom are members of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown for which Wiles is public services librarian.