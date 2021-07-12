Blac Chyna Alleges Kris Jenner Put Pressure on Rob Kardashian to ‘Ditch’ Her

Blac Chyna has been tied up in litigation with the Kardashians for years.

Now, the reality television star, entrepreneur and Instagram influencer says that Rob Kardashian, the father of her child, was pressured by his mother, Kris Jenner, to “ditch” her.

In new court documents obtained by Radar Online, Chyna claims from the Kar-Jenners began when her relationship with Rob was disintegrating. The family wanted Chyna out of Rob’s life once and for all.

Chyna that in December 2016, Kris lied when she claimed she had “beat the sh-t out of Rob’s face” and then “used that lie to force E! executives to cancel Season 2 of Chyna’s #1 hit show “Rob & Chyna.”

Chyna also claims momager Kris text Rob on December 15, 2016, that he should “ditch the b-tch.” She said the text refers to Kris was being happy with Rob’s choice of Chyna as his fiancé.”

According to Chyna: “Defendants knew that Rob Kardashian had no bruises, no bumps, no broken bones, no limping, no blood/scabs, no scratches, no cuts, and no marks after the alleged severe beating by Chyna on December 14/15, 2016.”

The family is standing by the reports that Chyna lay her hands on Rob.

“The lawsuit filed against (us) is nothing more than a publicity stunt—to further capitalize on (her) fame by suing,” the Kardashians wrote, per The Blast. However, they do say that Chyna continued to “successfully pursue her career in the entertainment industry.”

While the Kardashians are adamant that Chyna profited from her relationship with Rob — Chyna says they should focus on the matter at hand:

“This case involves claims for defamation and intentional interference with contract or prospective economic advantage. This is not a case involving an accounting or any other in-depth forensic accounting issues. Nonetheless, Plaintiff has already produced her corporate tax returns, corporate P&L statements, and corporate paystubs and contracts evidencing payments for TV and personal appearances,” she insists.