Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Blac Chyna Alleges Kris Jenner Put Pressure on Rob Kardashian to ‘Ditch’ Her

By Shine My Crown Staff
Posted by 
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xG9iU_0auaGkgL00

Blac Chyna has been tied up in litigation with the Kardashians for years.

Now, the reality television star, entrepreneur and Instagram influencer says that Rob Kardashian, the father of her child, was pressured by his mother, Kris Jenner, to “ditch” her.

In new court documents obtained by Radar Online, Chyna claims from the Kar-Jenners began when her relationship with Rob was disintegrating. The family wanted Chyna out of Rob’s life once and for all.

Chyna that in December 2016, Kris lied when she claimed she had “beat the sh-t out of Rob’s face” and then “used that lie to force E! executives to cancel Season 2 of Chyna’s #1 hit show “Rob & Chyna.”

Chyna also claims momager Kris text Rob on December 15, 2016, that he should “ditch the b-tch.” She said the text refers to Kris was being happy with Rob’s choice of Chyna as his fiancé.”

According to Chyna: “Defendants knew that Rob Kardashian had no bruises, no bumps, no broken bones, no limping, no blood/scabs, no scratches, no cuts, and no marks after the alleged severe beating by Chyna on December 14/15, 2016.”

The family is standing by the reports that Chyna lay her hands on Rob.

“The lawsuit filed against (us) is nothing more than a publicity stunt—to further capitalize on (her) fame by suing,” the Kardashians wrote, per The Blast. However, they do say that Chyna continued to “successfully pursue her career in the entertainment industry.”

While the Kardashians are adamant that Chyna profited from her relationship with Rob — Chyna says they should focus on the matter at hand:

“This case involves claims for defamation and intentional interference with contract or prospective economic advantage. This is not a case involving an accounting or any other in-depth forensic accounting issues. Nonetheless, Plaintiff has already produced her corporate tax returns, corporate P&L statements, and corporate paystubs and contracts evidencing payments for TV and personal appearances,” she insists.

Comments / 7

Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

2K+
Followers
316
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Blac Chyna
Person
Rob Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Radar Online#P L
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesE! Online

Khloe and Rob Kardashian Host Adorable Cousin Playdate for True and Dream

Watch: Dream Kardashian Celebrates 3rd B-Day With Rob Kardashian & Family. This Kardashian cousin playdate is a true dream. On Wednesday, July 7, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable videos of her daughter, True Thompson, 3, playing with Dream Kardashian, brother Rob Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter. Though Rob has shirked the spotlight in...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Kris Jenner Had A Stunning Plastic Surgery Transformation

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is one of the most talked-about families and it comes as no surprise. Aside from their high-profile relationships and popular reality show series, another thing that has continuously been a topic of discussion is their image. There has been a lot of speculation and rumors about surgery over the years. Some have been vocal about what they've had done, while other members of the family have kept fairly hush.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Blac Chyna Faces Rumors From Hairstylist That She's Engaged

If rumors are to be believed, Blac Chyna will soon be walking down the aisle. Celebrities often go the extra mile to keep their personal lives private, but hairstylist Jayy may have spilled the beans about Blac Chyna. Last year, the reality star mogul surfaced on social media with images that suggested she was in a relationship with rapper Lil Twin, and recently, a video of Chyna snuggled up with her man circulated online.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Khloe Kardashian Says Mom Kris Jenner ‘Misled’ Her And Kourtney Kardashian About Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Keeping Up with the Kardashians only just ended its 20-season reign as the ultimate family reality TV show. But the Kardashian-Jenners are still around with a yarn or two to share about their lives that maybe some fans don't know about. Recently, Khloe Kardashian explained how she and sis Kourtney Kardashian were supposedly “misled” by their mom Kris Jenner into doing the show.
Family RelationshipsTVOvermind

Kris Jenner Reveals Which Daughter is Difficult to Work With

Kristen Mary Jenner needs no introduction. She is an American socialite, media personality, businesswoman, and producer. She is best known for her work on the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She has four kids from her marriage to Robert Kardashian: Kim, Kourtney, Robert, and Khloé. Besides, Kris has two kids from her marriage to Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn): Kylie and Kendall. She likes spending more and more time with her daughters. However, her relationship is not the same with each of them.
CelebritiesPopculture

Kardashian Family Bashes Blac Chyna Lawsuit as 'Publicity Stunt' in Heated Court Documents

The battle continues between the Kardashian family and Blac Chyna. A lawsuit that was filed in 2017 doesn't seem to be wrapping up anytime soon as Kris Jenner and her daughters show no signs of letting up on the case. In fact, the Kardashian ladies have slammed Chyna's name in the process after the mother to Dream has continued to accuse the family of "defamation and intentional interference with contract or prospective economic advantage."
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Travis Barker’s Daughter Just Called Kourtney Her ‘Stepmom’ After Rumors They’re Secretly Engaged

Keeping up with the…Barkers? Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, called Kourtney Kardashian her “stepmom” weeks after rumors the Blink-182 member and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum got secretly engaged. Alabama—Travis’ 15-year-old daughter from his marriage to Shanna Moakler—played a game of “Never Have I Ever” on her Instagram...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Kris Jenner praises mother MJ as her 'rock' on 87th birthday

Kris Jenner has praised her mother MJ as her “rock” to mark her 87th birthday, as several of MJ's grandchildren also honoured her with social media posts. Kris Jenner has praised her mother as her “rock” to mark her 87th birthday. The 65-year-old momager took to Instagram to pay tribute...
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Khloé Kardashian Felt “Misled” By Kris Jenner To Appear In KUWTK

Khloé Kardashian reveals that she and sister Kourtney, both felt “misled” by their mother Kris to appear in Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The 37-year-old spoke her involvement with the show on Side By Side with Malika & Khadijah. Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired its 20th and final season...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kris Jenner on tough times after divorce from Robert Kardashian

Reality TV Star Kris Kenner had after the divorce from her first husband Robert Kardashian in 1991 a difficult time ahead of him. In an interview with Wsj, she stated, among other things, that she had “no idea about money”. “One day my friend Shelli Azoff asked, ‘How much does your gardener cost?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know,'” Jenner revealed. This was a turning point for them. “I was embarrassed that I didn’t know.” After the separation, she realized that she had to fix some things. “I woke up one day with tasks I didn’t have the day before.”
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kris Jenner: That’s what she says about Kim Kardashian’s breakup

Kim Kardashian’s and Kanye West’s marriage has failed. Now head of the family Kris Jenner speaks for the first time. Kris Jenner (65) speaks publicly for the first time about the separation and upcoming divorce of her daughter Kim Kardashian (40). Her marriage to Kanye West (43, “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy”) is known to have failed. “The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and support each other and we love each other very, very, very much – so all I want is for these two children to be happy,” Jenner said on Thursday in the ” The Kyle & Jackie O Show “. “And I want the kids to be happy. That’s the goal,” she continued. After all, there are a lot of children.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

These old photos of the Kardashian family will give you too much nostalgia

Main matriarch Kris Jenner celebrated her own mother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell’s 87th birthday on July 26, and the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan took to social media to fill their grandmother with sweet birthday wishes. , as well as sharing some never-before-seen photos. “Happy birthday mom !!” Kris wrote. “You have...
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Khloé Kardashian gets adorable makeover by her daughter

Khloé Kardashian might have a new make up team in the works. The media personality, who has long been associated with flawless make up and stylish outfits, recently uploaded several Instagram stories of her daughter and cousins painting her with neon make up. RELATED: Tristan...

Comments / 7

Community Policy