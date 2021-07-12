Cancel
Penn, PA

Gov. Wolf, Penn State leadership commemorate passing of NIL legislation for student-athletes

By Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was reason to celebrate in Happy Valley for Penn State personnel and Pennsylvania public servants alike. Gov. Tom Wolf, university president Eric Barron and select student-athletes were among those in attendance at Beaver Stadium Monday morning to celebrate the signing of Act 26, which permits college athletes to receive compensation based on their name, image and likeness. Barron discussed how the new legislation will be beneficial to both student-athletes and institutions in the Commonwealth.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

