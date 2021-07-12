Cancel
Music

Fans Unearth IG Account 'LHHNY' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Uses to Troll Cyn Santana

Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 19 days ago
“Love & Hip Hop: New York” star Erica Mena is in the headlines again — this time after fans uncovered a hate account the reality television star allegedly uses to troll Cyn Santana.

Cyn not only stars in the show with Erica, but the pair briefly dated years ago.

Fans deduced that it was Erica behind the @gunner2582 page after the account was changed to the name of her newborn baby.

The account is now @LegendBrians — but the fans were quick to notice.

Screenshots of some of the trolling comments were captured in screengrabs have been circulating the internet.

“you must really be stuck on stupid to even think that Erica needs Cyn for a headline. Cyn can’t make a headline unless she dating someone. Not even her so called music made a headline,” one of the comments reads.

The account also responded to a fan, “Just say you’re Cyn at this point because you are going way too hard covering up the lies Cyn loves to tell. Cyn can’t make a headline ever!!! not in her music ONLY if she’s dating that’s where she strikes gold. other than that nothing else about her is interesting. You could say Erica’s drama (Real reality TV stars know drama brings viewers) but Erica is what made Cyn even known. No one would know cyn without Erica. Cyn wasn’t charting as long as you mentioned and you know this.”

Last year, the pair got into a heated discussion in front of the VH1 cameras after Erica went in on Cyn. Viewers dragged Erica on Twitter, feeling she was too hard on her former lover.

Erica took to social media to defend herself:

“You females are funny,” she said the following day. “So when table talk was happening and motherf-ckers was sitting around gossiping crazy about Me & rumors on my husband y’all wasn’t screaming out “be a woman first” Now that y’all see tears I’m all these disgusting things?! Okay got it.”

She blamed most of what went down on VH1’s editing.

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

