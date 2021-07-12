Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute welcomes director of networks and partnerships
PORTLAND — The Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute has welcomed Kristin Ryan as director of networks and partnerships. Ryan will join the Institute in serving 545 Olympia’s Leaders — program participants, 218 Olympia’s Leaders Advisors — business and community leaders serving as their mentors, and 37 School Contacts as they navigate the “My Values” (10th grade), “My Voice” (11th grade), and “My Vision” (12th grade) program that raises the confidence and aspirations of high school girls across Maine.bangordailynews.com
