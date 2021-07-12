Cancel
Moline, IL

Quad Cities International Airport Gets More Than $13 Million in Grants

By Jonathan Turner
The Quad Cities International Airport has received more than $13 million in federal relief and safety upgrade funds in the last few weeks. The Federal Aviation Administration awarded $8.57 million to the Moline airport for construction on taxiways and runway 5/23. This project will eliminate the intersection of three runways which will increase safety and efficiency, and reduce risk for aircraft operations.

