Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Monica Says Her Dream Collab Would Be With Mary J. Blige

By Shine My Crown Staff
Posted by 
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09RsKx_0auaG8Q600

Monica has shared that her dream due would be with Mary J. Blige.

The singer stopped by Elle magazine to play “Song Association,” where she was given the word “Can,” she sang “I Can Love You” by Blige.

“My dream collaboration would absolutely be my sister, my friend Mary J. Blige,” she says the singer and reality television star.

“Still the Queen of [Hip-Hop Soul], point blank period. She has been so influential personally that professionally I think it would be easy for us. I don’t know who would write and produce the perfect song for she and I but one of my favorite songs by her, because I have many, is ‘Not Gon’ Cry’. You gotta get to a space where you know when you can’t even do it. It’s time to roll.”

Recently, “Mary J. Blige: My Life,” release her new documentary, “Mary J. Blige: My Life,” Amazon Prime.

Blige says that she was “scared to death” when her career took off in 1992 after she released her debut album, “What’s the 411?” — but fame is not a magic pill, and even being one of the hottest artists on the radio could not cure her pain.

“I was singing for my life literally,” she says of her 1994 album, “My Life.”

“This was, like, a turning point. This was a decision I had to make to either live or die. Most of the times I was just depressed and didn’t want to live because I didn’t love myself.”

Blige revealed that she was just a teenager when she first turned to drugs and alcohol. “We would go to the pier, and we would drink our pain away,” she said. But when she blew up, the drugs and alcohol became a crutch to help her cope with her newfound fame.

Comments / 1

Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

2K+
Followers
320
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Blige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collab#Reality Tv#Alcohol#Drugs#Elle#Song Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Mary J Blige Claims Ex-Husband Kendu Isaacs Said She Is 'Done, Fat, and Old' but Fans Convinced Her Not to Abandon Music

Mary J Blige enjoys being called many names— an actor, a celebrity, and a talented singer. However, being called "a survivor" strikes a chord every time. Mary J Blige is popularly known as an American singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist. With nine Grammy awards and a hundred million records to her name, the 50-year-old has stamped her place in the music industry.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Crusader Newspaper

Mary J. Blige’s pain turns to victory in new documentary

Nine-time Grammy®-winning recording artist and Academy Award-nominated singer and actress Mary J. Blige set the music world on fire with her trailblazing 1994 LP “My Life,” a collection of powerful confessionals about her battles with abuse, depression and addiction that forged a profound and enduring connection with millions of fans around the globe.
Mental HealthEvening Star

Mary J. Blige: My fans saved me from suicide

Mary J. Blige credits her fans with saving her from suicidal thoughts. The 50-year-old musician has admitted she considered taking her own life early in her professional career, but ultimately chose to seek help because she knew she had fans who were counting on her. She said: "I think subconsciously,...
MusicPosted by
rolling out

Mary J. Blige credits fans with saving her life

Mary J. Blige credits her fans with saving her from suicidal thoughts. The 50-year-old musician has admitted she considered taking her own life early in her professional career but ultimately chose to seek help because she knew she had fans who were counting on her. She said: “I think subconsciously,...
New York City, NYPosted by
FootwearNews

Mary J. Blige Is Military-Chic for ‘Power Book 2: Ghost’ in a Cutout Sweater & Combat Boots

Mary J. Blige went edgy in a monochrome look to film “Power Book 2: Ghost” in New York City. For a scene in character, Blige wore a monochrome green ensemble. The singer’s look was composed of green nylon trousers and an olive green sweater accented with a ribbed turtleneck and shoulder cutouts. She layered the look with a logo-embroidered Fendi drawstring jacket, sans sleeves, and accessorized with a pair of rectangular gold bamboo earrings.
Music21ninety.com

Monica Celebrates The 26th Anniversary Of Her Debut Album, "Miss Thang"

“But I swang out when they swang and that’s how I got my name…” We all called her Miss Thang back in 1995, now she usually goes by Auntie Mo or “Goonica,” either way, one thing’s for sure, we've always had love for Monica. The R&B songstress is celebrating the 26th anniversary of her debut album Miss Thang and we are here for the legendary trip down memory lane. Released when she was just 15-years-old, Miss Thang was one of the seminal records of the '90s and spun hits like “One Of Dem Days (Don’t Take It Personal),” “Why I Love You So Much,” and “Before You Walk Out Of My Life." Cementing Monica as not only an R&B darling but also as one of the most recognizable and praiseworthy voices of our generation, the album spent weeks in the top 100 of Billboard and her first two singles made Monica the youngest artist, at the time, to ever have two consecutive chart-topping hits on the R&B singles chart.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Remember Kim Parker from 'Moesha'? She's 42 Now & Looks Almost the Same as Her Younger Self

Countess Vaughn is famous for portraying Kim Parker's character in "Moesha." Meet the actress, who is now 42 years old, a mother of two, and seems not to have aged a bit. Actress Countess Vaughn was born on August 8, 1978, in Idabel, Oklahoma. She started singing in church at three and continued on that path, which eventually led to her becoming the "Star Search" junior vocalist champion and overall champion at nine.
CelebritiesPosted by
IBTimes

Nick Cannon Net Worth: Here's How Rich The Dad Of 7 Is

Cannon is currently hosting Fox show "The Masked Singer" He recently became a dad of seven after welcoming a baby boy with model Alyssa Scott. Nick Cannon has been in show business for two decades and continues to land gigs to this day. But how rich is the dad of seven?

Comments / 1

Community Policy