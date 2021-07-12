See Sean Penn & His Kids All Grown Up at the Premiere of Their Movie Together

With children of celebrities regularly becoming fixtures of the entertainment industry themselves these days, it's clear to see the role that nepotism plays. What's more arguable is whether those children would be able to maintain successful careers in acting, modeling, filmmaking, and the like if they weren't actually talented. Does a recognizable name just get your foot in the door or does it keep you inside it, too? A conversation about just that erupted on Twitter when it was announced that Steven Spielberg's daughter, Destry Allyn Spielberg, would be directing a short film starring the son of a famous actor and written by the son of an iconic writer. Read on to see what the 24-year-old had to say in response to the controversy.