Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Bridgerton’ Creator Shonda Rhimes to Stay on at Netflix for Another Five Years

By Shine My Crown Staff
Posted by 
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ooaur_0auaG30T00

Shonda Rhimes is a beast when it comes to creating addictive content — and Netflix is not prepared to say “goodbye” and has extended her deal with them for an additional five years.

Rhimes walked away from ABC for a deal with the streaming giants worth at least $100 million with Netflix.

Her “Bridgerton” series, which premiered over the Christmas holiday, became one of the most popular shows on the platform. However, the series’ male lead, Regé-Jean Page, will not be returning for season two.

“[Page] is amazing, but that’s our job and something that Betsy and I have been doing since—well, God, has it been 20 years now?—is finding guys,” Rhimes said to Variety. “I mean, hopefully, ladies too, but finding men that our audiences find devastatingly attractive and they become incredibly overly attached to, and they get enraged about when we move them about in any way.”

“We didn’t kill him; he’s still alive,” she added. “He’s a powerful, amazing actor, and that meant we did our job—every season, our job is finding the right people and putting together this incredible, world-shifting romance.”

The Hollywood Reporter says Rhimes scored a “significant” up-front raise from the $100 million $150 million initial pact she inked in 2017 — but did not say by how much.

“The reason I came to Netflix is because I wanted to be able to make television without anybody bothering me,” she said last October. “And as long as I get to keep making television without anybody bothering me, I’m happy.”

Rhimes has had a positive experience with the streaming giants.

Last year, British actress and screenplay writer Michaela Coel revealed that Netflix made her an offer for “I May Destroy You” in spring 2017 worth $1 million, and she turned them down.

Coel said that she asked to keep “at least 5 percent of the copyright.” According to Coel, “There was just silence on the phone. And she said, ‘It’s not how we do things here. Nobody does that, it’s not a big deal.’ I said, ‘If it’s not a big deal, then I’d really like to have 5 percent of my rights.’ ”

She said the network still would not agree even when she went down to just 0.5 percent of the copyright.

“I remember thinking, I’ve been going down rabbit holes in my head, like people thinking I’m paranoid, I’m acting sketchy, I’m killing off all my agents,” Coel said. “And then she said those words to me, and I finally realized — I’m not crazy. This is crazy.”

Comments / 0

Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

2K+
Followers
316
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michaela Coel
Person
Shonda Rhimes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc#Hollywood#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Real EstateBET

Shonda Rhimes Is Selling Her L.A. Mansion for $25 Million

Television megaproducer Shonda Rhimes is moving out of her L.A. home. Rhimes has listed her seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom estate in L.A.'s Hancock Park neighborhood for $25 million, People reports. The three-level, 11,749-square-foot mansion, which sits on 1.14 acres of land, is listed with Ed Solórzano of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Regé-Jean Page Earns Emmy Nod, Bridgerton’s Creator Comments On Whether He Could Return In Season 2

Shonda Rhimes’ twist on a Regency love story in Bridgerton put the sex back into sexy time, literally. This was due in large part to the mostly female viewership loving Regé-Jean Page as the lead love interest, Simon “The Duke” Bassett. Yet just as soon as the fantasy gained traction, it was crushed by Page exiting the hit show ahead of Season 2. But with his recent Emmy nod for his steamy role, the show's creator is reflecting on the renewed hope for Page’s possible return.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Grey’s Anatomy Spoilers: Mega-Producer Shonda Rhimes Expands Pact With Netflix

Grey’s Anatomy writer and producer Shonda Rhimes has extended and expanded her existing deal with the streamer Netflix, adding feature films, virtual reality content, and gaming to her existing deal. The Hollywood Reporter documented that Shonda and her company, Shondaland’s extended deal includes branding and merchandising, while the expanded deal...
TV Seriesshinemycrown.com

‘Bridgerton’ Production Shuts Down for Second Time After Another Covid Case

Production for “Bridgerton’s” Season 2has been put on hold for a second time in a week after another crew member tested positive for Covid-19. According to Deadline, Netflix has paused production for an indefinite period of time while producers at Shondaland establish a timetable for a safe return amid the Delta variant of coronavirus surging across the UK.
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Netflix Original: Is there another Fear Street trilogy coming to Netflix? – Netflix News

The Fear Street trilogy was a major success at Netflix, or so it appears from the outside looking in. The first Fear Street movie, Fear Street Part 1: 1994, premiered on Netflix on July 2, 2021, followed by Fear Street Part 2: 1978 and Fear Street Part 3: 1666. As you know if you watched the movies, they all tell different parts of the story of Shadyside through the decades.
TV & VideosCollider

Laverne Cox on ‘Jolt,’ Shonda Rhimes’ Upcoming Series ‘Inventing Anna,’ and Working with James Spader on ‘The Blacklist’

With director Tanya Wexler’s Jolt now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, I recently spoke to Laverne Cox about making the action-comedy. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Jolt is about a woman (Kate Beckinsale) with a lifelong, rare neurological disorder, who experiences sporadic rage-filled, murderous impulses that can only be stopped when she shocks herself with a special electrode device that she has to constantly wear. After finally finding a man she trusts, she’s heartbroken when he is killed the next day. As you can probably guess, she decides to embark on a revenge-filled mission to find his killer. Jolt also stars Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, David Bradley, Ori Pfeffer, Susan Sarandon, and Stanley Tucci.
Tennisrepublic-online.com

‘Untold’ Sports Docuseries From ‘Wild, Wild Country’ Creators Coming to Netflix (VIDEO)

Netflix is taking a deep dive into some of the most pivotal moments in sporting history in a new five-part docuseries, Untold. From the creators of Wild Wild Country, this new series reveals the true story behind some of sports’ most notable moments, as told by the athletes who lived it. From tennis to boxing to basketball, these are the stories viewers have never heard before.
TV Showsenstarz.com

Chick Vennera Dies At 74, 'Golden Girls' Actor Tragic Cause of Death Revealed

Chick Vennera, who's known for his most recognizable scene-stealing iconic dance in 1978's comedy "Thank God It's Friday," passed away at 74. Vennera also became a voice actor for "Animaniacs'' and "Batman Beyond," which fans recalled as remarkable after his iconic appearances in numerous TV shows and films. Sources reported...
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Mary J Blige Claims Ex-Husband Kendu Isaacs Said She Is 'Done, Fat, and Old' but Fans Convinced Her Not to Abandon Music

Mary J Blige enjoys being called many names— an actor, a celebrity, and a talented singer. However, being called "a survivor" strikes a chord every time. Mary J Blige is popularly known as an American singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist. With nine Grammy awards and a hundred million records to her name, the 50-year-old has stamped her place in the music industry.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shared a Photo of PJ That "Makes [Her] Heart Melt"

Turns out the "it" factor is genetic. How do we know? Well, Porsha Williams recently posted a few photos of her daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, that prove that the little kid inherited that certain je ne sais quoi from The Real Housewives of Atlanta mom. The photos feature PJ posing...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Rachel Nichols' words confirm the fears faced by women of color

Rafia Zakaria is a columnist for Dawn newspaper in Pakistan and The Baffler. She is the author of several books, including the forthcoming "Against White Feminism: Notes of Disruption" (W.W. Norton, August 2021). The views expressed here are hers. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — So many women of...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
Relationshipsnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Robyn Dixon's Wedding Is On Hold

Out of all of the ladies of "Real Housewives of Potomac," Robyn Dixon has the most unconventional storyline. After facing financial and familial adversities, Robyn is tunnel vision on rebuilding the life she once had with her family. Season five of the hit reality series saw a happy ending for Robyn as she rekindled her relationship with boyfriend-slash-former husband, Juan Dixon. By the end of the season, the Coppin State University basketball coach popped the question seven years after their divorce in 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy