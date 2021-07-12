Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Summer Temps Sky-High? Find Out How to Cool Down Your Outdoor Workout (and When to Sit It Out)

By Shelby Deering
Posted by 
Parade
Parade
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For weeks, residents of the Pacific Northwest and other western states have been experiencing hot summer temperatures that are way above normal, and there’s no relief in sight. Rising well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas, people have been staying in hotels or jumping in pools to deal with the heat, since many don’t have air conditioning. For exercise enthusiasts, it can make things uncomfortable to say the least.

parade.com

Comments / 0

Parade

Parade

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Fitness#Cool Down#Sunscreen#Workout#Cdc#Nasm Cpt#Usatf#Certified Run Coach#Director Of Education#Noom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
California StateTire Review

Tips to Keep Your Shop Garage Cool in the Summer Heat

As the global climate changes, many parts of the country are experiencing longer and more intense heatwaves. Areas where working outside or in an open service bay may have been pleasant or only occasionally hot in the past are now suffering from increasingly severe heat events. When temperatures get high,...
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

Calculating heat index critical for summer safety

Emergency management officials say factoring in the heat index is critical in dealing with the dog days of summer, just as the wind chill factor is in the winter. City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said the heat index is also known as the "apparent temperature." "[It]...
Environmentnwahomepage.com

Weather 101: The heat index vs. the wet-bulb globe temperature

With a stretch of VERY hot weather ahead this week it is a good idea to look at how we measure the heat stress on your body. The National Weather Service uses two different measurements of heat stress. One is currently experimental and the other is already in widespread use.

Comments / 0

Community Policy