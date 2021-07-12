Biglaw Attorney Takes A Crack At Income Inequality: ‘The Poor Are Nothing’

Most people involved in litigation are represented by counsel. Litigation can be very confusing, and untrained individuals usually want to hire someone who has the knowledge and experience needed to properly handle a lawsuit. Every so often, litigants decide to represent themselves, usually either to save money or because a lawyer would not take the case. Sometimes, lawyers do not think much of pro se litigants, since these individuals did not attend law school and may have less experience in the litigation process. However, pro se litigants can make formidable opponents in a variety of situations, and lawyers should take them seriously.