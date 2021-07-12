Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Biglaw Attorney Takes A Crack At Income Inequality: ‘The Poor Are Nothing’

By Kathryn Rubino
abovethelaw.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt started out so damn simple. A email went around Magic Circle firm Freshfields, scheduling a BBQ for new attorneys as COVID restrictions are easing up. How nice! The original email contained the line, “In case helpful, a reminder that I am rich in barbecues (there are 2) and so meat will be cooked on one and everything else on the other.” Which is useful information for those on a plant-based diet.

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Income Inequality#Attorneys#Biglaw#Bbq#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Podcast
Related
EconomyCreston News Advertiser

O’Day: Income inequality is a problem of envy, not public policy

If Warren Buffet genuinely wanted to pay a higher tax rate than his secretary, as he has sanctimoniously claimed in Congressional hearings and to anyone with a microphone, he’d write a large check to the U.S. Treasury. Better yet, he would fire his small army of accountants and tax attorneys....
Businessabovethelaw.com

This Biglaw Firm Won’t Require Attorneys To Work A Set Number Of Office Days

After Labor Day, we will not—as a matter of ordinary course—require a particular number of days in the office. Instead, we will continue to trust everyone to work with their practice group leaders and managers to determine the best workplace balance for providing exceptional service to our clients, strengthening our cultural glue and ensuring all members of our teams are trained, integrated and positioned for continued growth and success.
Economyabovethelaw.com

The Thing That Matters The Most In The Associate Lateral Market

We’ve talked… a bunch about the hotness of the Biglaw lateral market. By now, you know the drill — associate talent is at a premium and Biglaw has just been throwing money (in the form of special bonuses and raises) to ensure they have the personnel they need. Hell, even Cravath has changed the very model of their business to accommodate the changing environment.
Businessabovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firm Implements Two-Tier Compensation System

Now that it is July, and a large swath of Biglaw associates have had their recent raises hit their bank accounts, it’s easy to think the salary increase momentum has waned. But, there are still firms making their own compensation move, even if it is a little later than their peers.
Lawabovethelaw.com

Who In Biglaw Is Most Excited To Go Back To The Office?

I speak with Stacey Breen, Managing Director at Major Lindsay & Africa, about the twists and turns of her career that led her to her role at MLA, and the motivation behind their recent Return to Office Survey. We discuss the most surprising results of the survey, including generational differences in pandemic experiences. Additionally, we talk about some of the challenges women faced during COVID and what the industry can do to fix them as we return to the office.
Economyvillages-news.com

Attorney General takes aim at company that cheated Villagers

Attorney General Ashley Moody is taking aim at a local landscaping company that targeted Villagers with false promises and incomplete work. Moody said that since July 2017, Service Smart (which also went by other names) has solicited Villagers through “unpermitted door-to-door home solicitation sales, offering a variety of landscaping and pest control services.”
Economyabovethelaw.com

So… You’re Thinking Of Lateraling — See Also

Having the right technology is critical to running an efficient and effective law practice today. We recently sat down with Daniel Lewis, Vice President of Practical Guidance and Analytical Content at LexisNexis, to discuss Practical Guidance’s new data-driven approach, how…
IndustryKokomo Perspective

Businesses are taking a stand on vaccines

As the Delta variant surges around the country, Corporate America is taking a stand on vaccinations. Johnny Taylor, president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, explains the conditions employees will face if they aren't vaccinated against Covid-19.
EconomyForbes

High Retirement Anxiety For Millennials and Generation X

Every two years, the National Institute on Retirement Security surveys Americans to measure their sentiment about retirement. The most recent polling again found that most Americans remain worried about retirement. More than two-thirds of Americans (67 percent) say the nation faces a retirement crisis. And, more than half (56 percent)...
New Orleans, LAWLOX

EEOC, labor law professor say employers can require COVID-19 vaccinations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - President Joe Biden announced his administration is requiring civilian federal government workers and some federal contractors to prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or be subject to universal masking, get tested weekly and physically distance from other workers and be subject to restrictions on government travel.
Utah StateLaw.com

Fearing the Sandbox? What to Learn From Utah About Nonlawyer Investment

Welcome to Southeast Takeaways, a weekly look at news of the legal profession that will highlight important developments to help you manage your firms, grow your practices and serve your clients better. We’ll bring you the most vital information from around ALM, but we’d love to hear from you too. I’m David Gialanella, and you can reach me at [email protected]
Lawabovethelaw.com

Pro Se Litigants Can Make Formidable Opponents

Most people involved in litigation are represented by counsel. Litigation can be very confusing, and untrained individuals usually want to hire someone who has the knowledge and experience needed to properly handle a lawsuit. Every so often, litigants decide to represent themselves, usually either to save money or because a lawyer would not take the case. Sometimes, lawyers do not think much of pro se litigants, since these individuals did not attend law school and may have less experience in the litigation process. However, pro se litigants can make formidable opponents in a variety of situations, and lawyers should take them seriously.
Public Healthabovethelaw.com

Should Vaccines Be Mandatory To Protect The Public? New York State Bar Seems To Thinks So

Government has no more pressing responsibility than to protect the public’s health and safety. Those who don’t get vaccinated are not only endangering themselves, but also putting those around them at risk – including some of our most vulnerable residents who, through no fault of their own, cannot protect themselves. Our state and nation are at a dangerous tipping point. It is time to consider all possible options to protect the largest number of individuals and communities against this highly contagious and fast-moving virus.
Public Healthabovethelaw.com

Top 20 Biglaw Firm Mandates Vaccination For Employees To Return To Office

[V]irtually the entire Paul, Weiss community would strongly prefer working alongside colleagues who are vaccinated. [To] promote the safest possible working environment, [we] will be requiring everyone who enters our offices to be fully vaccinated. — An excerpt from a memo sent by Brad Karp, managing partner at Paul, Weiss,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy