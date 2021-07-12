Cancel
Megan Thee Stallion to Appear on Cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue – Report

By C. Vernon Coleman II
 18 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion is reportedly set to make history as the first rapper to show off her body-ody-ody on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue. On Friday (July 9), PageSix reported that the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper is slated to be on one of the covers of the upcoming annual issue. “She’s the biggest star [right now], so it’s a no-brainer and they love surprises,” a source told the publication.

