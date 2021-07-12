Cancel
Walla Walla, WA

Zana Carver will be a strong voice for district

By Melito Ramirez
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 18 days ago

I am endorsing Zana Carver for her candidacy for Walla Walla School Board member position 1. My conversations with Zana confirm that her views align with my views regarding teacher support, maintaining valuable district and community programs even when funding becomes an issue. She also believes in building connections and relationships that have a foundation of trust and loyalty with all district staff, having an open door policy where you can feel comfortable sharing your concerns and getting a response.

