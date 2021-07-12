Small Towns: Murphys

Oh, what fun you’ll find in Murphys, with its tree-draped Main Street packed with wine-tasting rooms, restaurants, boutiques, galleries, bed-and-breakfasts, even a floral shop with a white bird in a white cage you can see through the window. Down the hill behind Main Street, the community park that typically hosts events—including First Friday summer music and dancing, the Calaveras Grape Stomp and Murphys Day of the Dead—is a nice spot to picnic by Murphys Creek, sit in the gazebo or run the kids at the playground.