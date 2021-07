An officer was patrolling an area at 10:35 a.m. July 10 when he saw a car leaving the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds Gun Show. He checked the car’s registration and found the owner had a felony warrant for burglary in Cleveland. The driver appeared to fit the owner’s description. The officer stopped the car and ordered the man to shut off his car and get out. He did. The man was the car’s registered owner. The suspect said he did not know he had a warrant, but he was a felon and knew he should not possess firearms. He said he just bought a firearm at the sale and it was on the car’s backseat. The officer learned the suspect was convicted of drug trafficking and had several other felonies, which prevented him from having any firearms. The officer found the handgun on the backseat. It was in a bag with 150 rounds of 10mm and two magazines. It was not loaded and had no records on it on file. He was taken to the station. The items were marked, tagged and placed in the evidence room. The suspect was transported to the Strongsville Jail and given a date with the Berea Municipal Court.