Naperville, IL

DCHD Moving Vaccine Clinic | Sanitary Sewer Smoke Testing | Book Drive

Posted by 
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) is moving its COVID-19 community vaccination clinic. The clinic is shifting from the DuPage County Fairgrounds to the health department’s Central Public Health Center in Wheaton. The new location will be available for walk-in visits Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning July 19. The final day of operations at the fairgrounds location is July 17. The department will also focus more on a mobile vaccination model, including the use of the DCHD Care Van. The Care Van’s schedule can be viewed online.

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Local television coverage of the people, places and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents!

