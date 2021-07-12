Cancel
Macon, GA

Woman dies after east Macon shooting

13WMAZ
13WMAZ
 17 days ago

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Monday afternoon.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, 38-year-old Tanesha Thomas was pronounced dead just after 12:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says she was shot at a home on Karen Drive. She was taken to Coliseum Hospital by personal vehicle before being transferred to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.

Jones says she was shot once in the abdomen. The sheriff's office says they are not calling the case a homicide yet, and no one has been charged.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

