Flexible Plastic Cutting Board Mats

It’s impossible to overstate the importance of a good cutting board—like a serrated blade or cast-iron skillet, it’s the kind of kitchen staple that just can’t be compromised. Too flimsy and you wind up with a mess; too slippery and you run the risk of injury. But with so many available on the market, it can be hard to know which one to choose. Is plastic more sanitary than wood? Which materials dull your knives? Are any dishwasher-safe? And while end grain wood has been the go-to standard for years, there are also some new sustainable (and ultra-chic) models available that hold up well and won’t ruin your blades. To narrow down the options, we asked professional chefs, knife makers, and culinary experts for their recommendations. Luckily, their picks are definitely well above board.