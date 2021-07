TWIN FALLS — With only a 3-0 lead after three innings, Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen coach Darren Taylor called upon his veteran group of players. After three innings, Lums pitcher Troy Shepard had allowed one hit and struck out five. Maybe more importantly, he’d done it with only 40 pitches thrown. Pitch count rules in Legion baseball require at least one day of rest for someone who throws between 31-45 pitches in a day. Shepard is eligible to pitch Monday, the last scheduled day of the tournament.