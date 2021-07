The COVID-19 pandemic prompted one-third of older lawyers to change their retirement plans, according to the 2021 ABA Profile of the Legal Profession released Thursday. Of those attorneys, 53% said the public health crisis caused them to delay their retirement and the other 47% said the pandemic spurred them to hasten their retirement. The ABA report says loss of income may have factored into older lawyers’ plans, with 36% saying they made less money during the pandemic and only 18% reporting making more money.