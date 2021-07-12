Cancel
2021 MLB All-Star Game lineups: Shohei Ohtani named AL's starting pitcher and leadoff hitter

By Katherine Acquavella
CBS Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday at Denver's Coors Field. On Monday, we learned exactly what the starting lineups would look like for each team, and it's clear who will get the spotlight in the Midsummer Classic's first inning. Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will start on the mound for the American League. He will also bat leadoff for the AL and be the first hitter of the game against National League starting pitcher Max Scherzer.

