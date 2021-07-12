Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Cedric the Entertainer to host live Emmy Awards ceremony

Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1arwQq_0auaE1Ab00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Cedric the Entertainer will host the Emmy Awards in September as the ceremony returns to a live telecast after last year's pandemic-forced virtual event.

There will be a limited audience of nominees and guests at the Microsoft Theatre for the Sept. 19 show, CBS and the TV academy said Monday.

Contenders for the 73rd prime-time Emmys will be announced virtually at 8:30 a.m. PDT Tuesday, streaming live on Emmys.com.

“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” Cedric the Entertainer said in a statement.

“Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before,” said the actor and comedian, who stars in and produces CBS' sitcom “The Neighborhood.”

Among the binge-worthy shows that kept viewers company during the COVID-19 pandemic and are considered front-runners for nominations: “The Crown,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Mandalorian” and “Bridgerton."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cedric The Entertainer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Awards Ceremony#Emmy Nominations#The Microsoft Theatre#Cbs#Emmys Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Cedric the Entertainer will become only the second Black man to host the Emmys solo after Bryant Gumbel, who hosted in 1997 also for CBS

"If that blows your mind, consider the fact that only one person of color — one — has even had the opportunity to share the stage at the Emmy Awards since Gumbel’s stint in 1997 — Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che when he co-hosted with 'Weekend Update' collaborator Colin Jost in 2018," says Libby Hill. She notes that Cedric the Entertainer will also be one of the more experienced Emmy hosts having helmed the American Music Awards, the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, the NAACP Image Awards, the Soul Train Awards and the TV Land Awards,
Yankton, SDkynt1450.com

Award-Winning Band Entertains Yankton

Los Angeles duo and two-time Latin Grammy winner, The Lucky Band, was the featured performer at Saturday’s Kids in the Park event at Memorial Park. The duo, comprised of husband-and-wife Lucky Diaz and Alisha (uh-LISH-uh) Gaddis, credit their family for kick starting the idea for a band…. Diaz is also...
CelebritiesThe Day

Cedric the Entertainer performs Saturday at Foxwoods

Cedric the Entertainer? I’d call him Cedric the Overachiever. Not that he isn’t entertaining — he definitely is — but Cedric’s resume over the years is jam-packed with quality work. Right now, of course, he’s starring in the popular sitcom “The Neighborhood” on CBS. He executive produces the show, which...
EntertainmentPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Governors Balls Canceled, Creative Arts Ceremonies to Be Held With Limited Live Audiences

A year after COVID-19 forced the Primetime Emmys ceremony and the Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies to be almost entirely virtual, the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys will take place with “limited live audiences of nominees and guests” — meaning each nominee gets a plus-one — over the weekend of Sept. 11-12 at L.A. LIVE. The ceremonies will then be edited down and broadcast on FXX Sept. 18.
Entertainmentmetroatlantaceo.com

Americans Set The Stage For The Return Of Live Entertainment

In 2020, the pandemic brought the curtain down on entertainment across the nation as sports, concerts and other live events were postponed or canceled entirely. Entertainment venues from box offices to sports arenas and performance halls are mounting a quick recovery in 2021: new data from Allianz Partners USA's 13th annual Vacation Confidence Index* shows that Americans are now ready to resume engaging in large-scale entertainment.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy