Statement by Florida House Democratic Co-Leader Bobby DuBose on Protests in Cuba

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida House Democratic Co-Leader Bobby DuBose (D-Ft. Lauderdale) issued the following statement in response to the protests in Cuba. “History has taught us all too well that when a government tries to oppress its citizens, they will face a powerful resistance. I stand firmly with the people of Cuba as they bravely unite their voices and take to the streets in demand for much needed relief from the pandemic and self-autonomy from its authoritarian rulers.”

floridanationalnews.com

Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Democrats fall short of votes for extending eviction ban

House Democratic leaders failed to round up enough votes Friday to pass legislation extending the federal ban on evictions just two days before it is set to expire. Two Democratic lawmakers said that a possible House floor vote on Friday would ultimately be scrapped after leadership struggled all day to round up enough support.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Suni Lee's family goes wild watching Olympic daughter win gold

Suni Lee’s family watched the U.S. Olympic gymnast narrowly take the gold in the individual all-around competition on Thursday, cheering all the way from Minnesota. John Lee and Yeev Thoj are immigrants whose families fled Laos in the midst of the Vietnam War. Lee expressed his astonishment to WCCO radio in an interview after his daughter won.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon hit with record EU data privacy fine

July 30 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has been hit with a record $886.6 million (746 million euros) European Union fine for processing personal data in violation of the bloc's GDPR rules, as privacy regulators take a more aggressive position on enforcement. The Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD)...

