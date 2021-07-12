Statement by Florida House Democratic Co-Leader Bobby DuBose on Protests in Cuba

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida House Democratic Co-Leader Bobby DuBose (D-Ft. Lauderdale) issued the following statement in response to the protests in Cuba. “History has taught us all too well that when a government tries to oppress its citizens, they will face a powerful resistance. I stand firmly with the people of Cuba as they bravely unite their voices and take to the streets in demand for much needed relief from the pandemic and self-autonomy from its authoritarian rulers.”