Here Are 16 EVs for 2022 That Are Worth Waiting for!

If you thought 2021 was an exciting year for electric vehicles (EVs), just wait until you see what is arriving next year! Aside from the couple dozen EVs that are on today’s market from the usual players (Tesla, Nissan, Chevrolet, BMW, Audi, and VW), there is a whole new crop that will be arriving—some from the established players, some from traditional car companies that are moving deeper into the EV space, and several from all new start-ups that are hoping to reprise the Tesla success story.