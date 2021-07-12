Cancel
Relationships

NH families move ahead with in-person funerals as more people get vaccinated

By ALLI FAM N.H. Public Radio
Keene Sentinel
 19 days ago

As the pandemic lightens its grip on daily life, funeral homes across New Hampshire are holding services that families had put off during the pandemic. “We had a family that held off for a year, with a family reunion. This is their first chance to kind of get together,” says Katie Roan, a funeral director and owner of Roan Family Funeral Homes, which has locations in Epsom and Pembroke.

