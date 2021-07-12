Cancel
Waldorf, MD

Waldorf Air Force Lieutenant Facing Federal Charges For Using A Hidden Camera To Produce Child Pornography

By Press Release, United States Attorney for Maryland
Bay Net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENBELT, Md. – A federal criminal complaint has been filed charging U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Jason Daniel Ort, age 36, of Waldorf, Maryland, with possession and production of child pornography. The criminal complaint was filed on June 16, 2021 and unsealed on July 7, 2021 after Ort’s arrest and initial appearance in U.S District Court in Greenbelt, Maryland. Ort is detained pending trial.

