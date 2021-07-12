Waldorf Air Force Lieutenant Facing Federal Charges For Using A Hidden Camera To Produce Child Pornography
GREENBELT, Md. – A federal criminal complaint has been filed charging U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Jason Daniel Ort, age 36, of Waldorf, Maryland, with possession and production of child pornography. The criminal complaint was filed on June 16, 2021 and unsealed on July 7, 2021 after Ort’s arrest and initial appearance in U.S District Court in Greenbelt, Maryland. Ort is detained pending trial.www.thebaynet.com
Comments / 0