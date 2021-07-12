Seattle Children Hospitalized After Being Ejected From SUV That Crashed Near Colfax

Two children from Seattle are at a Spokane hospital after being ejected from a vehicle that crashed near Colfax Monday morning. The Washington State Patrol reports that the collision occurred around 5:00 on State Route 26 West of Colfax. Troopers say that 33-year-old Jessica Roberts of Seattle was driving an SUV Eastbound when she fell asleep. The SUV rolled off the highway ejecting Roberts’s passengers an 8 year old girl and a 6 year old boy. Roberts was wearing her seatbelt but troopers say the children were not buckled up. The children were taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center. Roberts was taken to Whitman Hospital in Colfax.