Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

NJ Debuts Smartphone App to Access COVID-19 Vaccine Record

By NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC Philadelphia
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey residents have a new digital option to view their COVID-19 vaccination records, easing any worries of losing the highly coveted paper immunization card. Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled the smartphone app Docket on Monday while urging vaccinated New Jerseyans to download the free app to get quick and easy access to state records. Residents with their email or phone number on file with the New Jersey Immunization Information System (NJIIS) will be able to find their COVID-19 vaccine record by using the app.

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#New Jerseyans#Njiis#Docket#Covid#Google Play#The Health Department#The Department Of Health#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Google
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Cell Phonesthefastmode.com

Five Ways COVID-19 Sparked Smartphone Usage Change Featured

Even before the pandemic, reliance on smartphones was high. Consumers have outsourced communications, entertainment and directions to the devices they carry in their pockets. Mobile devices are a staple of daily life that most can’t leave home without. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and greatly changed in-person interactions, people found...
Public HealthPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

How well do the COVID-19 vaccines work? Stats for NJ

With ongoing concerns about the Delta variant of COVID-19, the New Jersey Health Department has crunched the numbers on the effectiveness of the vaccines. Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday said a new analysis of the 4.43 million Garden State residents hwo had been fully vaccinated as of June 28 finds 3,474 of them tested positive for COVID.
Public HealthAtlantic City Press

Vaccine more than 99.9% effective in preventing COVID in NJ, Murphy says

With 4.43 million people in the state fully vaccinated, a total of 3,474 vaccinated people have tested positive for COVID-19, known as “breakthrough” cases, according to state health officials. “That means the vaccine is proving ... 99.92% effective against contracting the virus,” Gov. Phil Murphy said at his Monday news...
Hackensack, NJNews 12

Some NJ hospitals make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for staff as virus cases rise

As COVID-19 cases increase, hospitals in New Jersey are making changes. Many are now making it mandatory for employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. When the vaccine was first made available, hospitals in New Jersey told staffers that the vaccination was optional. This is now changing. Hackensack Meridian Health System is the latest to require vaccination. It comes as cases of the Delta variant of the virus increase.
Public HealthPosted by
MuckRock

Webinar: How the Indigenous Investigative Collective use public records to show dire gaps in COVID-19 data access

In May of 2020, the Navajo Nation reported one of the highest per-capita COVID-19 infection rates in the United States. But even the dire official numbers didn’t tell the full story. The Native American Journalists Association’s Indigenous Investigative Collective brought together three newsrooms to launch a public records campaign to dig into how a mix of varying access rules and bureaucratic intransigence have made it impossible to get a complete picture of the pandemic, hampering efforts at accountability and relief.
Cell PhonesWorld Economic Forum

This new technology uses your smartphone to test for COVID-19

Researchers have developed a new COVID-19 antibody test that uses a smartphone camera. They say it could significantly improve the speed and efficiency of tests for infectious diseases - including COVID-19. It uses technology that can measure minuscule amounts of key biomarkers in blood. Researchers at the University of Toronto,...
Hackensack, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

Nursing home operator in NJ mandating COVID-19 vaccine

The Garden State's largest private nursing home operator is now part of a list of care providers throughout the country, including major hospital systems in New Jersey, that are requiring that their workforce be vaccinated against COVID-19. "Our COVID-19 Task Force, which includes outside infectious disease consultant experts, has provided...
Madison, WIwisc.edu

Reminder: Upload your COVID-19 vaccine record to MyUHS

UW-Madison needs your help to understand vaccination rates among our campus community. Employees who were vaccinated off campus—including by a UW Health provider or at a UW Health Clinic—should upload vaccine records to MyUHS. By compiling campus vaccination levels, we’ll be better positioned to target vaccine education and outreach campaigns and work towards a safer fall semester.

Comments / 0

Community Policy