Apalutamide Plus ADT Improves Survival Regardless of Disease Volume in mCSPC

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Patients with rare diseases are a major challenge for healthcare systems. These patients face three major obstacles: late diagnosis and misdiagnosis, lack of proper response to therapies, and absence of valid monitoring tools. We reviewed the relevant literature on first-generation artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms which were designed to improve the management of chronic diseases. The shortage of big data resources and the inability to provide patients with clinical value limit the use of these AI platforms by patients and physicians. In the present study, we reviewed the relevant literature on the obstacles encountered in the management of patients with rare diseases. Examples of currently available AI platforms are presented. The use of second-generation AI-based systems that are patient-tailored is presented. The system provides a means for early diagnosis and a method for improving the response to therapies based on clinically meaningful outcome parameters. The system may offer a patient-tailored monitoring tool that is based on parameters that are relevant to patients and caregivers and provides a clinically meaningful tool for follow-up. The system can provide an inclusive solution for patients with rare diseases and ensures adherence based on clinical responses. It has the potential advantage of not being dependent on large datasets and is a dynamic system that adapts to ongoing changes in patients’ disease and response to therapy.