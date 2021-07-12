Cancel
Apalutamide Plus ADT Improves Survival Regardless of Disease Volume in mCSPC

By Brittany Lovely
onclive.com
 18 days ago

Investigators demonstrated that the benefit of androgen deprivation therapy was extended with the addition of apalutamide for patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer regardless of disease volume. Investigators demonstrated that the benefit of androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) was extended with the addition of apalutamide (Erleada) for patients with metastatic castration-sensitive...

Cancertargetedonc.com

Survival in Advanced ESCC Improved With Frontline Nivolumab Plus Ipilimumab or Chemotherapy

Improved survival outcomes were reported with the addition of nivolumab to either ipilimumab or chemo-therapy vs chemotherapy alone in the frontline treatment of patients with unresectable advanced or meta-static esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. Improved survival outcomes were reported with the addition of nivolumab (Opdivo) to either ipilimumab (Yervoy) or chemo-therapy...
HealthNature.com

Establishing a second-generation artificial intelligence-based system for improving diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients with rare diseases

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Patients with rare diseases are a major challenge for healthcare systems. These patients face three major obstacles: late diagnosis and misdiagnosis, lack of proper response to therapies, and absence of valid monitoring tools. We reviewed the relevant literature on first-generation artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms which were designed to improve the management of chronic diseases. The shortage of big data resources and the inability to provide patients with clinical value limit the use of these AI platforms by patients and physicians. In the present study, we reviewed the relevant literature on the obstacles encountered in the management of patients with rare diseases. Examples of currently available AI platforms are presented. The use of second-generation AI-based systems that are patient-tailored is presented. The system provides a means for early diagnosis and a method for improving the response to therapies based on clinically meaningful outcome parameters. The system may offer a patient-tailored monitoring tool that is based on parameters that are relevant to patients and caregivers and provides a clinically meaningful tool for follow-up. The system can provide an inclusive solution for patients with rare diseases and ensures adherence based on clinical responses. It has the potential advantage of not being dependent on large datasets and is a dynamic system that adapts to ongoing changes in patients’ disease and response to therapy.
Cancertargetedonc.com

TITAN Shows Better Quality of Life With Apalutamide Vs Placebo in mCSPC

Neeraj Agarwal, MD, discusses the health-related quality of life and patient-reported outcomes in the TITAN trial of apalutamide versus placebo patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer. Neeraj Agarwal, MD, a professor in the Division of Oncology, Department of Medicine, at the University of Utah School of Medicine and senior director...
CancerMedicalXpress

Novel therapy may improve survival for patients with malignant gliomas

A novel therapy engineered by Northwestern Medicine investigators improved progression-free and overall survival for patients with newly diagnosed malignant gliomas, according to results from a recent phase I clinical trial published in The Lancet Oncology. In the study, investigators evaluated the safety of a novel therapy called NSC-CRAd-S-pk7 in patients...
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Adjuvant Acupuncture Treatment Linked With Daily Living, Motor Function Improvement in Parkinson Disease

Patients with Parkinson disease treated with acupuncture-related therapies combined with conventional medication exhibited significant improvements in motor function and experiences of daily living, although the quality of findings may warrant future research. Acupuncture-related therapies in combination with traditional anti-parkinsonian medications may provide significant motor and quality of life benefits for...
ScienceScience Now

Targeting aging cells improves survival

Older age is associated with increased COVID-19 severity and mortality (1). Whether this is due to preexisting age-related health conditions or aging per se is currently unclear. On page 295 of this issue, Camell et al. (2) show that cell senescence, a hallmark of biological aging (3), contributes to mortality in old mice upon infection with mouse hepatitis virus (MHV), a mouse β-coronavirus that is similar to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Mirroring findings from human COVID-19, they show that old—but not young—mice infected with MHV succumb rapidly to viral infection. They demonstrate that treatments to remove senescent cells (senolytics) significantly improve survival in older mice, even when initiated 3 days after infection. These findings provide a biological explanation for the effect of age on COVID-19 severity and strongly support the testing of drugs that target senescence in older patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Diseases & Treatmentsreviewofoptometry.com

Atropine Plus Patching Improves VA in Severe Amblyopia Patients

Patching for patients with amblyopia—especially children—has shown to be less effective than atropine treatment, but when combined atropine and patching therapy (CAPT) was applied, previous studies showed this treatment worked much better. In a new study, researchers delved further into these treatments to compare the efficacy of CAPT vs. patching alone in 108 children ages three to 12 years with severe amblyopia, with follow-up visits at three and six months.
Public HealthDOT med

Machine learning for cardiovascular disease improves when social, environmental factors are included

Machine learning can accurately predict cardiovascular disease and guide treatment--but models that incorporate social determinants of health better capture risk and outcomes for diverse groups, finds a new study by researchers at New York University's School of Global Public Health and Tandon School of Engineering. The article, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, also points to opportunities to improve how social and environmental variables are factored into machine learning algorithms.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Survival Improvement Not Shown With Adjuvant Chemotherapy in Locally Adnvaced Cervical Cancer

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Bradley Monk, MD, FACCOG, FACS, discusses the OUTBACK trial, including the results, strengths, and challenges. Despite being highly preventable with human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines and testing, cervical cancer remains a leading cause of cancer-related death in women ,. Concurrent chemotherapy has proven to be effective in this patient population, but in the case of distant metastatic diseases, high death rates continue.
Canceronclive.com

Surgery Plus Neoadjuvant Therapy Improves Survival in Margin-Positive Pancreatic Cancer

Surgical resection demonstrated a notable survival benefit, particularly in combination with neoadjuvant therapy, in patients with aggressive margin-positive pancreatic cancer. Surgical resection demonstrated a notable survival benefit, particularly in combination with neoadjuvant therapy, in patients with aggressive margin-positive pancreatic cancer, according to data from an analysis published in the Journal...
Canceronclive.com

Anti-EGFR/Chemo Combos Allow for Tailored Approach in mCRC

Ardaman Shergill, MD, discussed the use of EGFR inhibitors in metastatic colorectal cancer and advantages of expanded dosing indications. EGFR inhibitors play a prominent role in the treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), but their impact is more pronounced with the addition of triplet chemotherapy, explained Ardaman Shergill, MD. She added that the availability of oxaliplatin and irinotecan allowed for tailored approaches based on underlying neuropathy and liver dysfunction.
CancerNewswise

Eliminating RNA-Binding Protein Improves Survival in Aggressive Leukemia

Newswise — LOS ANGELES – Removing a protein that is often overexpressed in a rare and aggressive subtype of leukemia can help to slow the cancer’s development and significantly increase the likelihood of survival, according to a study in mice led by scientists at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Canceronclive.com

Overview of Targeted Therapies, Improved Outcomes, and Unmet Needs in Advanced NSCLC

Benjamin P. Levy, MD, John Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, Mark A. Socinski, MD, AdventHealth Cancer Institute, Stephen Liu, MD, Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. An increased understanding of driver gene alterations in advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has led to the development of targeted therapies that offer improved...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Management of gout in chronic kidney disease: a G-CAN Consensus Statement on the research priorities

Gout and chronic kidney disease (CKD) frequently coexist, but quality evidence to guide gout management in people with CKD is lacking. Use of urate-lowering therapy (ULT) in the context of advanced CKD varies greatly, and professional bodies have issued conflicting recommendations regarding the treatment of gout in people with concomitant CKD. As a result, confusion exists among medical professionals about the appropriate management of people with gout and CKD. This Consensus Statement from the Gout, Hyperuricemia and Crystal-Associated Disease Network (G-CAN) discusses the evidence and/or lack thereof for the management of gout in people with CKD and identifies key areas for research to address the challenges faced in the management of gout and CKD. These discussions, which address areas for research both in general as well as related to specific medications used to treat gout flares or as ULT, are supported by separately published G-CAN systematic literature reviews. This Consensus Statement is not intended as a guideline for the management of gout in CKD; rather, it analyses the available literature on the safety and efficacy of drugs used in gout management to identify important gaps in knowledge and associated areas for research.
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

Infigratinib Opens Up Options for Patients With FGFR2-Mutant Cholangiocarcinoma

Milind Javle, MD, discusses the potential impact of infigratinib on the treatment landscape of FGFR2 fusion–positive cholangiocarcinoma. The identification of actionable genomic alterations in patients with cholangiocarcinoma has begun to change the standard of care for this patient population. Of particular interest to investigators are FGFR alterations, which have been shown to drive tumorigenesis and are present in approximately 14% of cholangiocarcinoma cases.1.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Rosenberg on Adapting Treatment Decisions Based on MRD in Multiple Myeloma

Aaron Seth Rosenberg, MD, MS, discusses the emerging role of minimal residual disease to guide treatment decisions in multiple myeloma. Aaron Seth Rosenberg, MD, MS, associate professor, Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Hematology and Oncology, UC Davis Health, discusses the emerging role of minimal residual disease (MRD) to guide treatment decisions in multiple myeloma.
Canceronclive.com

Pembrolizumab Plus Chemo Significantly Improves OS in Metastatic TNBC With PD-L1 CPS ≥10

The addition of pembrolizumab to chemotherapy resulted in a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival vs chemotherapy alone in patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer whose tumors had a PD-L1 expression of a combined positive score of 10 or higher, meeting the primary end point of the phase 3 KEYNOTE-355 trial.

