Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills ranked lower than OTs drafted after him

BEREA, Ohio — As the Cleveland Browns made their return to the practice field for their first day of training camp on Wednesday, so too did Callie Brownson. Head coach Kevin Stefanski's chief of staff, Brownson had been suspended by the team last month after she was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence in Brunswick in June. Following the charge, which the 31-year-old Brownson pled no contest to, Stefanski stated that she would be suspended but wouldn't lose her job as a result of the incident.