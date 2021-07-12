In Other News: Unopened Legend of Zelda game from 1987 sells for $870,000; Free samples are back, but with safety in mind

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Release Date: When will Breath of the Wild 2 come out?. For many (myself included), one of the big highlights of this year's E3 was finally getting to see gameplay from the highly anticipated sequel to 2017's Game of the Year award winner, as well as its release date. Well, sort of. All we know so far is that we can expect to have this new adventure in our hands some time in 2022, although there's speculation that this will probably be towards the end of the year.