Without a doubt, one of the biggest films coming later this year is the highly-anticipated drama, “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” Not only does it feature the debut of filmmaker Joel Coen as a singular director (Ethan Coen is not attached), but it has one of the strongest casts of 2021, led by Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. This film has Oscar written all over it, right? Well, it also has a prime spot at this year’s New York Film Festival.