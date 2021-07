And that's the fallacy. It's not that simple. What a vaccine does is to give your immune system a blueprint of the enemy, so it can react properly. The thing is now that you can actually get infected by diseases that your immune system knows. Yes, really.This is how you can actually get a cold twice in the same year, even with the same strain of virus. The problem here is that if your immune system is weakened for some reason, it may get overwhelmed, even by a threat it does actually know.